For my Cleveland patients, Medicaid e...

For my Cleveland patients, Medicaid expansion has been a matter of life and death: James Misak

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

MetroHealth Life Flight personnel wheel a patient into the emergency room in this 2009 file photo. In the op-ed below, Dr. James Misak, a MetroHealth family doctor, predicts a return to more expensive, less effective emergency-room health care -- and a rise in preventable deaths -- if the Ohio legislature freezes the state's Medicaid expansion by overriding Gov. John Kasich's recent veto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kelli Prather fraud Mon swampdrainer 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jul 2 Mr wonderful 2
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,395 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC