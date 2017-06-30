For my Cleveland patients, Medicaid expansion has been a matter of life and death: James Misak

MetroHealth Life Flight personnel wheel a patient into the emergency room in this 2009 file photo. In the op-ed below, Dr. James Misak, a MetroHealth family doctor, predicts a return to more expensive, less effective emergency-room health care -- and a rise in preventable deaths -- if the Ohio legislature freezes the state's Medicaid expansion by overriding Gov. John Kasich's recent veto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.