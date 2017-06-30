Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain counties until
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 7:30 p.m. this evening due to heavy rain from thunderstorms. Minor flooding in the advised area is possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,947
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC