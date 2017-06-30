Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga, L...

Flood advisory issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain counties until

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for Cuyahoga and Lorain counties until 7:30 p.m. this evening due to heavy rain from thunderstorms. Minor flooding in the advised area is possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Resist and Persist 20,947
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,731 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC