First Year Cleveland's promising fight against infant mortality: editorial
For years, Cleveland and Cuyahoga County struggled without great success to help more babies live to their first birthdays and beyond. The county's infant mortality rate was 10.5 deaths per 1,000 in 2015, that latest year available, almost double the national infant mortality rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Jul 3
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jul 2
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC