Ex-Shaker Heights football player charged in robbery of woman after rap video shoot in Cleveland
A former standout Shaker Heights football player who is now a rapper is accused of being part of a group that robbed a woman after recording a music video in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood. Odell Spencer, 21, is charged with aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Mon
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jul 2
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC