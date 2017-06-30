Energy upgrade loans for commercial b...

Energy upgrade loans for commercial buildings

Kids First, a sports facility in Cincinnati, has financed a $600,000 energy efficiency upgrade and renewable energy project with money secured through "Property Assessed Clean Energy Financing," or PACE. The low-interest loan will be repaid over the coming 23 years through a special assessment on the facility's property tax bill.

