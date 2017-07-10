Donovan-Live 7 mins ago 9:35 p.m.'Next Fitness Star' in studio, 'Your Turn' to Ask Jimmy: Thursda...
Thursday's Donovan Live! began with Chris Tye joining Jimmy for '77 Seconds at 7,' including the latest from Hilary Golston at the scene of a Cleveland water vehicle falling into a sinkhole. Also, Dave "Dino" DeNatale stopped by for 'Your Turn,' and read some of the questions you had for Jimmy in our social media mailbag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Computer expert Prashant Chopra pleads in child... (Aug '08)
|18 hr
|Anon
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Michael Martinez Stinks
|Sun
|Yet to
|2
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Jul 8
|diversity audit
|3
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Jul 3
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jul 2
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC