Dollar General plans to convert 4 former Cleveland Dollar Express stores
Dollar General has announced plans to convert four area retail locations into new Dollar General stores as part of the company's asset acquisition from Dollar Express LLC. The new Dollar General stores are expected to open for business by late fall 2017 following the completion of renovation work. The stores were among 20 Dollar Express stores in Ohio -- including seven stores in Northeast Ohio -- that were slated to close.
