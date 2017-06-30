Cleveland to roll out Opportunity Corridor plans showing how neighborhoods could benefit...
The city is gearing up to unveil on Friday more than a year's worth of work planning that shows how Opportunity Corridor , the $331 million boulevard under construction on the city's East Side, could benefit surrounding neighborhoods instead of merely speeding traffic across town. Cleveland's planning commission will hear city planners describe what amounts to the most comprehensive vision to date for the Opportunity Corridor area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|11 hr
|Mr wonderful
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun '17
|Struggling White Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC