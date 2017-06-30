Cleveland movie producer to attend "Austin Found" area premiere at Tower City Cinemas
Skeet Ulrich and Linda Cardellini star in "Austin Found," a black comedy that was produced by Clevelander Robert Ruggeri and is being released by Cleveland-based Gravitas Venture. Skeet Ulrich and Linda Cardellini star in "Austin Found," a black comedy that was produced by Clevelander Robert Ruggeri and is being released by Cleveland-based Gravitas Venture.
