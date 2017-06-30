Cleveland man fatally shoots landscaper, dismembers body in Lorain dumpster

A man killed himself on Sunday after police swarmed a Lorain apartment building where investigators found the dismembered body of a landscaper who was shot to death in Cleveland, officials said. Hector Diaz, 30, of Cleveland, killed himself about 2:50 a.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue after a Lorain police SWAT team surrounded his home, police said.

