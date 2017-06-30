Cleveland hosts Star-Spangled Spectacular on Friday: What you need to know Read Story Sara Liptak
The free community concert featuring the Cleveland Orchestra kicks off at 9 p.m. Friday at Mall B downtown, which is located between Lakeside and St. Clair Avenues.
Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
