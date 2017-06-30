Cleveland history comes alive: Take a Hike with Carl Stokes, environmentalist
The meteoric rise of Carl Burton Stokes from a high school drop-out who grew up in Cleveland's Outhwaite Homes to becoming the first black mayor of a major American city in 1967 is well known. Less well known, but significant in Cleveland history, is Stokes role as an environmentalist.
