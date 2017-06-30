Cleveland crowd carries Bono, U2 through epic stadium show
After 40 years as a band, numerous tours and countless accolades, it's a bit of an understatement to say U2 knows how to start a show. To kick off the band's "The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour" stop at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday night, Larry Mullen Jr. casually strolled out to his drum set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,947
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC