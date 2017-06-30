Cleveland chef Greg Beckham to appear on Food Network's 'Chopped' on July 4
Greg Beckham, co-owner of B&M Bar-B-Que, will be featured on the July 4 episode of Food Network's "Chopped" at 10 p.m. ET. A watch party is scheduled at the restaurant's North Randall location.
