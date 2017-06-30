Cleveland 58 mins ago 8:44 p.m.Clevel...

Cleveland 58 mins ago 8:44 p.m.Cleveland mayoral candidates file signatures to run

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Candidates had to collect 3,000 signatures and return them to the Board of Elections by June 29 in order to be included on the September 12 primary ballot, but received five extra days to collect signatures. Cleveland's mayoral race remains packed with nine verified candidates, including incumbent Frank Jackson, councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed and State Rep. Bill Patmon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr WPWW 20,945
Kelli Prather fraud Jul 3 swampdrainer 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jul 2 Mr wonderful 2
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,298,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC