Cleveland 58 mins ago 8:44 p.m.Cleveland mayoral candidates file signatures to run
Candidates had to collect 3,000 signatures and return them to the Board of Elections by June 29 in order to be included on the September 12 primary ballot, but received five extra days to collect signatures. Cleveland's mayoral race remains packed with nine verified candidates, including incumbent Frank Jackson, councilmen Jeff Johnson and Zack Reed and State Rep. Bill Patmon.
