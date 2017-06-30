Cleveland 41 mins ago 2:09 p.m.Clevel...

Cleveland 41 mins ago 2:09 p.m.Cleveland rappers wanted for robbing, dragging woman from car

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Cleveland Police are searching for a trio of men who robbed a woman and dragged her from a car while filming a rap music video. According to police, a 58-year-old woman reported the robbery June 22. The woman told police the incident happened the day before, but she was scared to be seen talking to officers.

