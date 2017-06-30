Cleveland 27 mins ago 11:20 p.m.Crews battle fire in Wade Park apartment building
Cleveland firefighters were busy on Thursday evening battling an apartment fire at the Addison Square Apartments in the 7400 block of Wade Park. According to Assistant Fire Chief Frank Chontos, two people were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
