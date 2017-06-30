Cleveland 27 mins ago 11:20 p.m.Crews...

Cleveland 27 mins ago 11:20 p.m.Crews battle fire in Wade Park apartment building

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Cleveland firefighters were busy on Thursday evening battling an apartment fire at the Addison Square Apartments in the 7400 block of Wade Park. According to Assistant Fire Chief Frank Chontos, two people were taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr WPWW 20,945
Kelli Prather fraud Jul 3 swampdrainer 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jul 2 Mr wonderful 2
Im a crossdresser Jun 29 Swallow cut kox 1
Man beat by East Cleveland Police Jun 24 trust no israeeli 5
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC