Cleveland 16 mins ago 12:41 p.m.Brothers biking across U.S. for charity make stop in Cleveland
Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins began their 3,500 mile journey in Seattle May 23. Since then, the trio has made its way across the country, averaging 70 miles per day, with New York City being the final destination. The brothers made a stop in Cleveland this week, starting on the west side and ending in Willoughby Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Jul 3
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jul 2
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC