Cleveland 16 mins ago 12:41 p.m.Brothers biking across U.S. for charity make stop in Cleveland

Bobby, Raleigh and Dennis Jenkins began their 3,500 mile journey in Seattle May 23. Since then, the trio has made its way across the country, averaging 70 miles per day, with New York City being the final destination. The brothers made a stop in Cleveland this week, starting on the west side and ending in Willoughby Wednesday.

