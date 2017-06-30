Bullet fired in air hits man in the ear in Cleveland
A bullet fired into the air late Tuesday ended up hitting a Cleveland Heights man in the ear, police reports say. The shooting happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 9700 block of Sophia Avenue, just east of Woodhill Road in the city's Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood.
