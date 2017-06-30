Afghan refugee family escaped Taliban, welcomed in Cleveland
Michelle Gugick wanted to do something special for her milestone 50th birthday this year, so she "adopted" an Afghan refugee family trying to build a new life in Northeast Ohio. Inspired by a Plain Dealer story earlier this year about Syrian refugees coming to Cleveland, the Highland Heights woman contacted the local US Together refugee resettlement agency and asked how she could help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelli Prather fraud
|Mon
|swampdrainer
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jul 2
|Mr wonderful
|2
|Im a crossdresser
|Jun 29
|Swallow cut kox
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Man beat by East Cleveland Police
|Jun 24
|trust no israeeli
|5
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC