A Year Later, Study On RNC'S Economic Impact Hasn't Been Released
Nearly a year after the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, a report on its economic impact in Northeast Ohio has yet to be released. Cleveland State University's Center for Economic Development was hired last May to complete the study.
