Workforce struggles take center stage in Greater Cleveland Partnership's emerging strategic plan
Major employers should speak more clearly - and have more clout - when it comes to how Greater Cleveland tackles the problem of workers who aren't equipped for the jobs we're creating. And existing training programs simply aren't doing enough to curb companies' concerns about hiring.
