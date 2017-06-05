Women arrested for passing counterfeit money, warrant: Beachwood police blotter
Counterfeit money, Cedar Road: At 7:25 p.m. June 2, a Cleveland woman, 38, was arrested for paying for items at Aldo Shoes at Beachwood Place, 26300 Cedar Road, with counterfeit money. Another woman who was with the first suspect, a Cleveland woman, 28, was arrested on an active warrant issued by the sheriff's office in Mercer County, Pa.
