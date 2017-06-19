Woman punched in face, slammed into a pole during Cleveland Playhouse Square robbery
A Bay Village woman had her head slammed into a pole and was punched in the face several times during a fight with a man who was trying to steal her purse in a parking garage in Playhouse Square. A 17-year-old boy was identified as a suspect in the case, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy...
|Jun 13
|WGW
|2
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|Jun 12
|Bart
|1
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC