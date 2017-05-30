Woman lunges at officers with knife, ...

Woman lunges at officers with knife, Cleveland police say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Cleveland police patrol units and the department's SWAT team are at a house on the West Side Sunday afternoon after a woman lunged at officers with a knife and refused to cooperate, police said. Cleveland police patrol units and the department's SWAT team are at a house on the West Side Sunday afternoon after a woman lunged at officers with a knife and refused to cooperate, police said.( CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police patrol units and the department's SWAT team were called Sunday afternoon after a woman threatened officers with a knife on the city's West Side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE May 24 Orange Aid 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) May 24 dtw 80
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,290 • Total comments across all topics: 281,526,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC