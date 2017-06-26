Wife of slain Cleveland firefighter bought his murder, then left his ashes behind, prosecutor says
Uloma Curry-Walker faces up to life in prison without parole on murder-for-hire conspiracy charges in the death of her husband, veteran Cleveland firefighter William Walker, who was shot dead in the driveway of their Cleveland home in November 2013. All four people charged alongside her have stuck plea deals and agreed to testify against Curry-Walker.
