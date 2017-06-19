Vice President Mike Pence to visit Cleveland area on June 28
Mike Pence is set to make his first visit to Northeast Ohio as vice president next Wednesday afternoon, according to an email from the Cuyahoga County Republican Party. The vice president is scheduled to visit Tendon Manufacturing, a sheet-metal fabricator, in Bedford, a Cleveland suburb, according to an invitation sent out by the county GOP to supporters.
