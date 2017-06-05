Vermont's New England Culinary Instit...

Vermont's New England Culinary Institute merging

The Vermont-based New England Culinary Institute is merging with the VM College of Art and Design of Cleveland, Ohio. NECI President Milan Milasinovic said both schools have rich histories as pioneers in their fields.

