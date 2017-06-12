VERIFY: Cleveland police 'non compliant' in nearly half of duties Read Story Dorsena Drakeford
When the Department of Justice ordered the Cleveland Police Department to clean up its act in 2015, they expected to see a noticeable change but latest report card from the monitoring team doesn't leave a lot to the imagination. The consent decree was signed between the city and the DOJ in good faith that the police force would address the glaring issues that came to light in situations like the 2012 Michael Brelo case and 2014 Tamir Rice shooting.
