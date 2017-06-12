VERIFY: Cleveland police 'non complia...

VERIFY: Cleveland police 'non compliant' in nearly half of duties Read Story Dorsena Drakeford

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

When the Department of Justice ordered the Cleveland Police Department to clean up its act in 2015, they expected to see a noticeable change but latest report card from the monitoring team doesn't leave a lot to the imagination. The consent decree was signed between the city and the DOJ in good faith that the police force would address the glaring issues that came to light in situations like the 2012 Michael Brelo case and 2014 Tamir Rice shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... 6 hr WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Mon Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC