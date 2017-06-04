USA unemployment rate dropped 4.3% in May
The Labor Department said Friday that the jobless rate fell to 4.3 percent the lowest level since 2001, from 4.4 percent. Workers generally enjoy higher incomes once they generate more value per hour on the job.
