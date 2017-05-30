Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi will guide African collection as Cleveland Museum of Art's first black ...
Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi will lead the African collection at the Cleveland Museum of Art as the first black curator in the museum's 101-year history. Ugochukwu-Smooth C. Nzewi will lead the African collection at the Cleveland Museum of Art as the first black curator in the museum's 101-year history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|LaBron's Deprived
|21 hr
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|Wed
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|Wed
|Supplier
|1
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
|Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE
|May 24
|Orange Aid
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|May 24
|dtw
|80
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC