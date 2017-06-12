U.S. Supreme Court reinstates convict...

U.S. Supreme Court reinstates convicted Cleveland killer's death sentence

Read more: Cleveland.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday overturned a lower court's ruling that vacated a convicted Cleveland killer's 1986 death sentence. Judges at the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati erred last year when they found a Cuyahoga County judge gave faulty jury instructions and ordered Percy Hutton re-sentenced, the Court found in a per curium decision released Monday morning.

