U.S. Marshals arrest man accused in d...

U.S. Marshals arrest man accused in deadly shooting at gas station in Broadway-Slavic Village

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

A Cleveland man accused of fatally shooting a man walking out of a gas station in the city's Broadway-Slavic Village was arrested on Monday. Damon Chapman Jr., 23, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East 85th Street, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Cuyahoga County was issued at June 20 at 9:21AM EDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC