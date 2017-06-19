Trial begins for Cleveland police officer charged in deadly shooting of unarmed burglary suspect
Cleveland police officer Alan Buford acted criminally recklessly when he approached an unarmed burglary suspect with his gun drawn and his finger on the trigger, prosecutors said Wednesday during opening statement's in the officer's trial. Defense attorney Henry Hilow said Buford was protecting himself and his partner after a violent struggle broke with 18-year-old Brandon Jones.
