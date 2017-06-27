Teen charged in downtown Cleveland ro...

Teen charged in downtown Cleveland robbery spree, including Playhouse Square garage attack

The 17-year-old boy charged with robbing a woman in the Halle Building parking garage on Huron Road June 16 is also charged with robbing a man on Bolivar Road and a suspect in four more robberies, prosecutors say. The 17-year-old boy charged with robbing a woman in the Halle Building parking garage on Huron Road June 16 is also charged with robbing a man on Bolivar Road and a suspect in four more robberies, prosecutors say.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old Garfield Heights boy accused of robbing a woman in Playhouse Square and a man in downtown earlier this month has been tied to a string of robberies around Cleveland State University, prosecutors say.

