Tater Tots & Beer Festival, Heavy Metal Flea Market hit Cleveland
There's a wide world of them out there - or at least eight varieties -- and they will be on display when the Tater Tots & Beer Festival pulls up to Voinovich Bicentennial Park in Cleveland. From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, the national traveling tot extravaganza will pair the beloved potato treat with craft beer and live music.
