Taco Bell Cantina close to opening in downtown Cleveland

The fast-casual restaurant, described as a fancy Taco Bell that also serves booze, will hold a sneak preview for media and invited guests next week, with a public opening coming later at a still unspecified date. The restaurant looked just about ready during a recent stroll by the site at 200 Euclid Ave., just off Public Square.

