Suspect in 5 slayings indicted and he...

Suspect in 5 slayings indicted and held on $75 million bond

A man charged with killing five people in Ohio has been indicted on aggravated murder charges in the deaths of three of them, a mother and her two college-age daughters. George Brinkman Jr. has been charged in the deaths of 45-year-old Suzanne Taylor and her daughters, 21-year-old Taylor Pifer and 18-year-old Kylie Pifer.

