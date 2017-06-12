Struggle with drunken burglary suspec...

Struggle with drunken burglary suspect led to fatal Cleveland police shooting, defense says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Cleveland police officer Alan Buford was justified when he fired a shot that killed an unarmed burglary suspect because the 18-year-old fought with officers trying to arrest him, his defense attorney will argue at trial. Buford is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide in the March 2015 shooting of Brandon Jones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect 6 hr Bart 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr online reality bu... 20,927
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC