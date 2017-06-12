Struggle with drunken burglary suspect led to fatal Cleveland police shooting, defense says
Cleveland police officer Alan Buford was justified when he fired a shot that killed an unarmed burglary suspect because the 18-year-old fought with officers trying to arrest him, his defense attorney will argue at trial. Buford is charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide in the March 2015 shooting of Brandon Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebron Will Never Have my Respect
|6 hr
|Bart
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Stephen Curry took a crap in your face!
|Jun 9
|Warrior Pride
|1
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC