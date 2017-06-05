Stormy, stifling hot weather to continue through the weekend in Northeast Ohio: Weather...
Isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, and Sunday they'll bump up in coverage and strength. On and off rain chances and thunderstorms all weekend stem from a passing cold front, and an upper-level elongated area of low pressure settling back over the Great Lakes through Sunday.
