Shots fired at Silsby Road home: University Heights police blotter
Attempted felonious assault, Silsby Road: At 1:40 a.m. June 18, police received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired in the area of Silsby and Edgerton roads. Evidence was gathered and police began an investigation.
