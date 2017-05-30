Shopping 8 mins ago 10:06 p.m.Northea...

Shopping 8 mins ago 10:06 p.m.Northeast Ohio IKEA prospects remain as Columbus opens

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The buzz is so beyond unbelievable that traffic could force the closure of multiple I-71 exit ramps, according to Columbus-area authorities. We thought this would be a good time for us to check back in on whether we could still get an IKEA in Northeast Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
David Aronovich Transaction Reality May 31 Supplier 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13) May 24 Palblo 5
Northfield Parks Kurt SUGG SHOULD RETIRE May 24 Orange Aid 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) May 24 dtw 80
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,505,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC