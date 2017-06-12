Shooter won't face murder charge in Pepper Pike slaying; victim's accomplices will

Matthew Stecher, 40, of Niles; Da'Jon Carouthers, 22, of Cleveland; and Kevin Mahone, 21, of Orange Village are charged in connection with a botched drug deal that resulted in the fatal shooting of Isaiah Lampkins in Pepper Pike. Matthew Stecher, 40, of Niles; Da'Jon Carouthers, 22, of Cleveland; and Kevin Mahone, 21, of Orange Village are charged in connection with a botched drug deal that resulted in the fatal shooting of Isaiah Lampkins in Pepper Pike.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- An accused drug dealer who told police he shot and killed a man trying to steal a bag of marijuana from him during a botched drug deal in Pepper Pike will not face charges in the man's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.