Shooter, accomplice sentenced in slaying of Ted Ginn Sr.'s nephew

Alonzo Patterson stands next to his attorney as Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced him to 25 years in prison in the May 2016 killing of Diamond Russell, nephew of Ginn Academy Coach Ted Ginn Sr. Alonzo Patterson stands next to his attorney as Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Shaughnessy sentenced him to 25 years in prison in the May 2016 killing of Diamond Russell, nephew of Ginn Academy Coach Ted Ginn Sr.( CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The mother of Diamond Russell sobbed Thursday as she recalled to a judge how handsome her 19-year-old son looked in his prom tuxedo five days before he was killed by errant bullets from a gas station shootout.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.