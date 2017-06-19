Second Cleveland man accused in fatal shooting at Broadway-Slavic Village gas station

A second man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man as he walked out of a gas station in Cleveland's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Marquez Williams, 26, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 21-year-old Elante Johnson , who was shot April 9 outside the Speedy gas station on Broadway Avenue between Morton and Hinde avenues, according to court records.

