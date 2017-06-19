Second Cleveland man accused in fatal...

Second Cleveland man accused in fatal shooting at Broadway-Slavic Village gas station

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

A second man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man as he walked out of a gas station in Cleveland's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood. Marquez Williams, 26, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of 21-year-old Elante Johnson , who was shot April 9 outside the Speedy gas station on Broadway Avenue between Morton and Hinde avenues, according to court records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawy... Jun 13 WGW 2
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect Jun 12 Bart 1
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC