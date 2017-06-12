Replacing Aging Transit Fleet a NOACA Priority
Of the five counties overseen by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency, the mass transit systems in Cuyahoga and Lake county need a combined $68 million to replace aging vehicles. It's part of the $1.6 billion in projects NOACA considers a priority for the region's transportation needs.
