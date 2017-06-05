Recovering Cleveland addict says community approach, treatment...
Joshua Weidensall, 35, recently moved to a "sober house" on Cleveland's near West Side as he makes the transition from drug treatment to a life of recovery. Weidensall has struggled with addiction to heroin and other drugs for more than 10 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic...
|Jun 6
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12)
|Jun 5
|Ebankslaw-at-aol-com
|16
|LaBron's Deprived
|Jun 1
|Struggling White Man
|1
|US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto...
|May 31
|Angry US Army Ret...
|1
|David Aronovich Transaction Reality
|May 31
|Supplier
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Slain JFK High teacher William Molik (Apr '13)
|May 24
|Palblo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC