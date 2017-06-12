Processing rape kits saves heartache ...

Processing rape kits saves heartache and money, Cuyahoga prosecutors tell congressional task force

Anthony Sowell 's horrific crime spree revealed systemic problems with how Cleveland-area law enforcement agencies handled rape cases, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley told a newly-formed congressional task force dedicated to fighting sexual violence. Though Sowell was jailed for rape before he committed 11 murders that imprisoned him for life, his DNA wasn't entered into criminal databases upon his initial prison release.

