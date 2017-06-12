President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawyer Justin Herdman to be new U.S. attorney
President Donald Trump on Monday nominated Cleveland attorney Justin Herdman to be the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. Herdman, 41, is a partner at the Jones Day law firm , which has represented Trump in legal matters.
