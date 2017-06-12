President Donald Trump nominates Clev...

President Donald Trump nominates Cleveland lawyer Justin Herdman to be new U.S. attorney

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

President Donald Trump on Monday nominated Cleveland attorney Justin Herdman to be the new U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Ohio. Herdman, 41, is a partner at the Jones Day law firm , which has represented Trump in legal matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lebron Will Never Have my Respect 9 hr Bart 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr online reality bu... 20,927
Stephen Curry took a crap in your face! Jun 9 Warrior Pride 1
News Judge tosses out state minimum wage law and mic... Jun 6 They cannot kill ... 3
writing a book,need help on this"forgotten" par... (Mar '12) Jun 5 Ebankslaw-at-aol-com 16
LaBron's Deprived Jun 1 Struggling White Man 1
US Postal Inspectors/US Postal Service Inspecto... May 31 Angry US Army Ret... 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC