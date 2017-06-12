Police officer in the Tamir Rice case is fired, more must be done: editorial

Cleveland police finally have fired Timothy Loehmann , the rookie police officer who in 2014 fatally shot Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old playing with a realistic-looking pellet gun in a Cleveland park. Loehmann was not fired for shooting Tamir, however, but for lying on his application to Cleveland about key facts regarding an Independence police department determination that he was unfit for service for not consistently following orders, and had asked him to resign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.